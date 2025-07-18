Siemens Energy Announces Change in Voting Rights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Siemens Energy ( (DE:ENR) ) just unveiled an update.

Siemens Energy AG has announced a change in voting rights, with BlackRock, Inc. crossing a threshold of 7.20% in total voting rights as of July 14, 2025. This change reflects an increase from the previous notification, indicating a strategic move by BlackRock, Inc. that could impact Siemens Energy’s shareholder dynamics and influence in the energy sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (DE:ENR) stock is a Hold with a EUR38.70 price target.

Siemens Energy AG is a leading company in the energy sector, primarily focused on providing sustainable and innovative energy solutions. The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, and operates in various markets, including the regulated market in Frankfurt and free markets in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, Munich, Stuttgart, and Tradegate.

Average Trading Volume: 2,366,218

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €72.11B

