SideChannel Shareholders Approve Directors and Auditors

SideChannel (SDCH) has released an update.

At SideChannel, Inc.’s virtual annual meeting, stockholders decisively elected seven director nominees for one-year terms and ratified the appointment of RBSM, LLP as the independent auditors for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024. Additionally, a nonbinding advisory vote favored holding future advisory votes on executive compensation with a significant majority. The high turnout of over 80% of stockholder shares underscored strong engagement and approval of the company’s governance decisions.

For further insights into SDCH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.