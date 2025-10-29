SideChannel Appoints New CMO and Account Executive

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

SideChannel ( (SDCH) ) has provided an announcement.

On October 29, 2025, SideChannel announced the appointment of Jamie Wolf as Chief Marketing Officer to enhance brand visibility and market strategy, and Rick Dill as Account Executive to expand the enterprise reach of their Enclave security platform. These appointments are part of SideChannel’s strategy to strengthen its market position and engagement with clients and partners, highlighting its commitment to delivering significant value in the cybersecurity sector.

Spark’s Take on SDCH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SDCH is a Neutral.

SideChannel demonstrates strengths in financial stability and strategic growth plans, particularly in cash flow management and market expansion. However, ongoing net losses, negative valuation metrics, and moderate technical indicators weigh on the stock’s overall attractiveness.

To see Spark’s full report on SDCH stock, click here.

More about SideChannel

SideChannel, founded in 2019, is a leader in cybersecurity services and technology, focusing on helping emerging and mid-market companies protect their assets. The company offers comprehensive cybersecurity plans under the brand SideChannel Complete and provides Enclave, a network infrastructure platform designed to facilitate the transition to zero trust security.

Average Trading Volume: 113,086

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $13.67M

See more data about SDCH stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue