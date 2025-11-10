Sichuan Expressway Subsidiary Enters Compensation Agreement for Expansion Project

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Sichuan Expressway Co ( (HK:0107) ) is now available.

Sichuan Expressway Company Limited announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Chengle Company, has entered into a Temporary Road Property Occupation Compensation Agreement with Chengdu West Rim Expressway Company. This agreement is part of the Chengle Expressway Expansion Construction Project and involves a compensation fee of RMB6,572,546.25 to be paid by Chengle Company for the temporary occupation of road property. The transaction is classified as a connected transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, subject to reporting and announcement requirements but exempt from independent shareholders’ approval.

More about Sichuan Expressway Co

Sichuan Expressway Company Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, primarily involved in the construction and management of expressways. The company focuses on infrastructure projects within China, enhancing transportation networks and facilitating regional connectivity.

YTD Price Performance: 66.77%

Average Trading Volume: 3,262,923

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$19.87B

