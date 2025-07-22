Sichuan Expressway Co. Announces Joint Venture for Chengya Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sichuan Expressway Co ( (HK:0107) ) has issued an update.

Sichuan Expressway Company Limited has announced the establishment of a joint venture for the Chengya Expressway Expansion Project, a major and connected transaction. The project aims to meet regional socioeconomic demands and increase traffic capacity, reinforcing the expressway’s role as a key toll income source. The expansion includes a new Lushan branch line and spans multiple districts, enhancing connectivity within the national and regional road networks. This development is expected to strengthen the company’s position in the expressway industry and provide significant benefits to stakeholders.

Sichuan Expressway Company Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, primarily operating in the expressway industry. It focuses on the development, operation, and management of toll expressways, with a significant market presence in Sichuan Province, China.

