Sichuan Expressway Co. Announces Change of PRC Auditors for 2025

Sichuan Expressway Co ( (HK:0107) ) has shared an update.

Sichuan Expressway Company Limited announced its intention to change its PRC auditors from BDO China Shu Lun Pan Certified Public Accountants LLP to ShineWing Certified Public Accountants for the year 2025. This decision, driven by the company’s future business development needs and overall audit requirements, follows a comprehensive assessment and communication with BDO. The change aims to ensure that the audit services align with the company’s investor protection capabilities, independence, and integrity. The annual audit fees for ShineWing are set at RMB940,000, maintaining the same fee structure as the previous year with BDO. The change is expected to take effect upon approval at the general meeting, with no unresolved matters between the company and BDO.

Sichuan Expressway Company Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, primarily focused on the construction, operation, and management of expressways. The company operates within the infrastructure and transportation industry, providing essential services for road transportation and contributing to regional connectivity and economic development.

YTD Price Performance: 66.77%

Average Trading Volume: 3,262,923

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$19.87B

