Sichuan Expressway Announces Major Acquisition for Chengya Expressway Expansion

The latest announcement is out from Sichuan Expressway Co ( (HK:0107) ).

Sichuan Expressway Company Limited has announced a very substantial acquisition and connected transactions related to the Chengya Expressway Expansion Project. The company has entered into several construction contracts with China Huashi, Transportation Construction Group, Road & Bridge Group, and Gaolu IT. These transactions are significant under the Listing Rules, requiring shareholder approval due to the high percentage ratios involved. An Independent Board Committee and an Independent Financial Advisor have been appointed to advise on these transactions, with an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) planned for shareholder voting.

More about Sichuan Expressway Co

Sichuan Expressway Company Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the infrastructure and transportation sector. The company focuses on the construction, operation, and management of expressways, with a significant market presence in China.

YTD Price Performance: 66.77%

Average Trading Volume: 3,262,923

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$19.87B

