Sichuan Baicha Baidao Schedules Key Board Meeting

Sichuan Baicha Baidao Industrial Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2555) has released an update.

Sichuan Baicha Baidao Industrial Co., Ltd. has scheduled a board meeting for August 26, 2024, to review and approve its interim financial results for the first half of the year and consider issuing an interim dividend. The upcoming meeting underscores the company’s commitment to transparency and shareholder value. The board, led by Chairman Mr. WANG Xiaokun, represents a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent directors.

