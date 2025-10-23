SICC Co., Ltd. Revises EGM Notice and Proxy Form

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

SICC Co.,Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2631) ) has issued an announcement.

SICC Co., Ltd. has announced revisions to the notice and proxy form for its upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM). The changes involve the consideration of proposed amendments to nine Governance Policies, which will now be addressed as nine standalone ordinary resolutions. Shareholders are advised to use the revised proxy form for voting, and those who have already submitted the original form must ensure the revised form is lodged before the stipulated closing time to ensure their votes are counted.

