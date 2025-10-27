SICC Co., Ltd. Reports Significant Financial Decline in Q3 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from SICC Co.,Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2631) ).

SICC Co., Ltd. reported a significant decline in financial performance for the third quarter of 2025, with operating income decreasing by 13.76% and net profit attributable to equity holders dropping by 123.72% compared to the same period last year. Despite the financial downturn, the company increased its total R&D expenditure by 22.25%, indicating a strategic focus on innovation. The report highlights a challenging period for the company, with implications for stakeholders as the company navigates through its financial difficulties.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2631) stock is a Buy with a HK$80.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on SICC Co.,Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:2631 Stock Forecast page.

More about SICC Co.,Ltd. Class H

SICC Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the financial sector. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and adheres to Chinese Accounting Standards.

Average Trading Volume: 4,080,601

Current Market Cap: HK$34.57B

For an in-depth examination of 2631 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue