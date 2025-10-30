SICC Co., Ltd. Approves Major Governance Changes at EGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

SICC Co.,Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2631) ) has shared an announcement.

SICC Co., Ltd., a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, held an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on October 30, 2025, to discuss significant changes in its governance structure. The meeting resulted in the approval of amendments to the company’s Articles of Association, including the cancellation of the Supervisory Committee and changes to governance policies. These decisions are expected to streamline the company’s operations and potentially enhance its market positioning by aligning its governance structure with modern corporate practices.

