SICC Co., Ltd. Announces Revised Notice for Extraordinary General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from SICC Co.,Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2631) ).

SICC Co., Ltd. has announced a revised notice for its extraordinary general meeting scheduled for October 30, 2025, in Jinan City, Shandong Province. The meeting will address a special resolution concerning changes to the company’s registered capital and governance structure, including the cancellation of the Supervisory Committee and amendments to the Articles of Association. Additionally, several ordinary resolutions will be considered, focusing on amendments to various governance policies, such as the External Guarantee Management System, Investor Relations Management System, and Remuneration Management System, among others. This meeting is significant for stakeholders as it involves substantial changes to the company’s governance framework, potentially impacting its operational and strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2631) stock is a Buy with a HK$80.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on SICC Co.,Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:2631 Stock Forecast page.

More about SICC Co.,Ltd. Class H

Average Trading Volume: 4,297,262

Current Market Cap: HK$33.71B

See more insights into 2631 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue