Sibanye Stillwater Releases Market Update

Sibanye Stillwater ( (SBSW) ) has provided an update.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, a prominent player in the mining industry, has released a market announcement dated November 10, 2025. The announcement was signed by Charl Keyter, the Chief Financial Officer, and is part of the company’s ongoing compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This release is expected to provide stakeholders with insights into the company’s current market positioning and operational updates.

The most recent analyst rating on (SBSW) stock is a Hold with a $10.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sibanye Stillwater stock, see the SBSW Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SBSW Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SBSW is a Neutral.

Sibanye Stillwater’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its financial performance challenges, including declining revenue and profitability, and a negative P/E ratio. Technical analysis suggests a bearish trend, while the earnings call provides some optimism with EBITDA growth and strategic positioning. However, operational challenges and market uncertainties remain significant concerns.

More about Sibanye Stillwater

Average Trading Volume: 8,113,779

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $7.48B

