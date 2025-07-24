Sibanye Stillwater Files Routine SEC Form 6-K

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sibanye Stillwater Limited has filed a Form 6-K with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission as of July 24, 2025. This filing is a routine report pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, indicating compliance with regulatory requirements. The filing was signed by Charl Keyter, the Chief Financial Officer, and includes a market release as an exhibit, which may provide further insights into the company’s current market activities or financial status.

The most recent analyst rating on (SBSW) stock is a Hold with a $4.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sibanye Stillwater stock, see the SBSW Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SBSW is a Neutral.

Sibanye Stillwater’s overall stock score is influenced primarily by its mixed financial performance and strong technical indicators. The company’s declining revenue and profitability pose significant risks, reflected in a lower financial performance score. However, strong market momentum, as indicated by technical analysis, positively impacts the overall score. Valuation challenges remain, given the negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend, which weigh on the overall assessment.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited is a leading multinational mining and metals processing group with a diverse portfolio of mining and processing operations and projects. The company is primarily focused on platinum group metals (PGMs) and is a significant player in the global precious metals industry.

Average Trading Volume: 10,510,035

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $7.01B

