Shuttle Pharmaceuticals COO Resigns Amid Leadership Changes

The latest announcement is out from Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. ( (SHPH) ).

On July 24, 2025, Peter Dritschilo resigned from his roles as President, Chief Operating Officer, and Secretary of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., effective immediately.

Spark’s Take on SHPH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SHPH is a Underperform.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. faces significant financial challenges with no revenue and ongoing cash burn. Technical indicators show bearish trends, and valuation metrics highlight the company’s unprofitability. While recent corporate activities offer potential strategic benefits, they also add financial strain and governance complexities, leading to an overall low stock score.

More about Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.

Average Trading Volume: 292,743

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $4.23M

