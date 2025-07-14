Shunten International Announces Subsidiary Disposal for HK$28 Million

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Shunten International (Holdings) Ltd. ( (HK:0932) ) has shared an announcement.

Shunten International (Holdings) Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced a discloseable transaction involving the disposal of a subsidiary. The transaction involves the sale of the entire issued share capital of the Target Company and a Sale Loan for HK$28 million to an independent third party. This move will result in the Target Company no longer being a subsidiary of Shunten International, impacting its operational structure but not requiring shareholder approval due to the percentage ratios involved.

More about Shunten International (Holdings) Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 2,107,714

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$105.7M

See more data about 0932 stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

