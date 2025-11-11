Shun Wo Group Holdings Ltd. Announces Board Meeting for Interim Results Review

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Shun Wo Group Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1591) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Shun Wo Group Holdings Ltd. has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 27, 2025, to review and approve the unaudited interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2025, and to consider the declaration of an interim dividend. This meeting is significant for stakeholders as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and potential dividend payouts, which could impact the company’s market positioning and investor relations.

More about Shun Wo Group Holdings Ltd.

Shun Wo Group Holdings Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the industry with a focus on providing its primary products or services. The company is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock code 1591.

Average Trading Volume: 966,595

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$58.8M

