Shun Tak Holdings’ AGM Resolutions Passed Successfully

The latest announcement is out from Shun Tak Holdings ( (HK:0242) ).

Shun Tak Holdings Limited announced that all proposed resolutions at its annual general meeting held on June 11, 2025, were passed by shareholders through a poll. Key resolutions included the re-election of directors, approval of directors’ fees, re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditor, and granting of mandates to the board for share buybacks and issuance. The successful passing of these resolutions indicates strong shareholder support and is likely to positively impact the company’s governance and operational strategies.

More about Shun Tak Holdings

Shun Tak Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability. It operates in various sectors including property development, transportation, hospitality, and investment. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is known for its diversified business portfolio.

Average Trading Volume: 1,328,035

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.75B

