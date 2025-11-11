Shuka Minerals Secures Initial Financing for Kabwe Acquisition

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Edenville Energy ( (GB:SKA) ) just unveiled an update.

Shuka Minerals Plc has received an initial $300,000 tranche from Gathoni Muchai Investments Limited for the acquisition of Leopard Exploration and Mining Limited and the Kabwe Zinc Mine in Zambia. The remaining funds required for the $1.35 million acquisition are expected to be provided by the end of November 2025, indicating a positive step towards expanding Shuka’s mining operations in Zambia.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:SKA) stock is a Hold with a £5.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Edenville Energy stock, see the GB:SKA Stock Forecast page.

GB:SKA is a Underperform.

Edenville Energy’s stock score is primarily impacted by its poor financial performance, marked by persistent losses and negative cash flows. Technical analysis suggests a bearish trend, with some potential for short-term reversal. Valuation metrics are weak, with a negative P/E ratio and no dividend yield, further weighing down the score.

More about Edenville Energy

Shuka Minerals Plc is an African-focused mine operator and developer with its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange (AIM) and a secondary listing on the AltX of the JSE.

Average Trading Volume: 305,455

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £3.51M

