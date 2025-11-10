Shriro Holdings Secures ASX Waiver for Buy-Back Process

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Shriro Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:SHM) ) just unveiled an update.
Shriro Holdings Limited announced that it has received a waiver from the ASX regarding its buy-back process, allowing it to simplify reporting requirements. This waiver, contingent upon an ASIC exemption, permits Shriro to provide a final notice after the offer period instead of daily buy-back notices, which streamlines operations and reduces potential market confusion. The company plans to proceed with the buy-back following shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.
The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SHM) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target.
More about Shriro Holdings Ltd.
Shriro Holdings Limited is a leading consumer products marketing and distribution group operating in Australia, New Zealand, USA, China, and globally. The company markets and distributes a wide range of both company-owned brands, such as Everdure, Omega Altise, and Robinhood, and third-party brands like Casio, Pioneer, and Grohe. Their product offerings include calculators, watches, musical instruments, audio products, kitchen appliances, and more.
Average Trading Volume: 401,667
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy
Current Market Cap: A$60.76M
