Shriro Holdings Secures ASX Waiver for Buy-Back Process

Shriro Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:SHM) ) just unveiled an update.

Shriro Holdings Limited announced that it has received a waiver from the ASX regarding its buy-back process, allowing it to simplify reporting requirements. This waiver, contingent upon an ASIC exemption, permits Shriro to provide a final notice after the offer period instead of daily buy-back notices, which streamlines operations and reduces potential market confusion. The company plans to proceed with the buy-back following shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

More about Shriro Holdings Ltd.

Shriro Holdings Limited is a leading consumer products marketing and distribution group operating in Australia, New Zealand, USA, China, and globally. The company markets and distributes a wide range of both company-owned brands, such as Everdure, Omega Altise, and Robinhood, and third-party brands like Casio, Pioneer, and Grohe. Their product offerings include calculators, watches, musical instruments, audio products, kitchen appliances, and more.

