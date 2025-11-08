Shrenik Limited Approves Q2 and Half-Year Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Shrenik Limited ( (IN:SHRENIK) ) has issued an announcement.

Shrenik Limited has announced the approval of its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025, by its board of directors. The results, reviewed by independent auditors, indicate compliance with Indian Accounting Standards and SEBI regulations, ensuring transparency and reliability for stakeholders.

More about Shrenik Limited

Shrenik Limited operates in the financial sector and is based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. The company focuses on providing financial services and products, positioning itself within the market through compliance with SEBI regulations.

Average Trading Volume: 998,136

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 330.5M INR

