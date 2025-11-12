Shoulder Innovations Reports Strong Q3 Growth and Raises Guidance

Shoulder Innovations, Inc. ( (SI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Shoulder Innovations, Inc. presented to its investors.

Shoulder Innovations, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on revolutionizing the shoulder surgical care market with its advanced implant systems and enabling technologies. In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, the company announced a significant 58% increase in revenue, reaching $11.8 million, and raised its full-year revenue guidance. Key highlights include the sale of 1,584 implant systems, a 53% increase from the previous year, and a gross margin of 76.2%. The company also expanded its I-Series humeral stem product line with the launch of the InSet™ 70 and received FDA clearance for new fracture indications. Despite the impressive revenue growth, the company reported an operating loss of $7.6 million, attributed to increased operating expenses and changes in the fair value of financial liabilities. Shoulder Innovations ended the quarter with $137 million in cash and marketable securities, bolstered by proceeds from its recent IPO and convertible notes issuance. Looking ahead, the company is optimistic about capturing further market share within the $2.8 billion global shoulder surgical care market, driven by its innovative product ecosystem and expanding customer base.

