Shouhui Group Limited Projects Profit Amid Financial Instrument Gains

Shouhui Group Limited ( (HK:2621) ) has shared an update.

Shouhui Group Limited has issued a profit warning, indicating a significant turnaround from a net loss in the first half of 2024 to a projected net profit for the same period in 2025. This improvement is primarily due to gains in the carrying amounts of financial instruments. However, the adjusted net profit attributable to shareholders is expected to decrease due to macroeconomic uncertainties, reduced financial consumer demand, and lower insurance intermediary brokerage rates. Despite these challenges, the company’s overall financial position remains healthy.

Average Trading Volume: 838,984

