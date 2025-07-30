Shouhui Group Limited Engages in Significant Wealth Management Product Subscription

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Shouhui Group Limited ( (HK:2621) ) has shared an announcement.

Shouhui Group Limited has announced a significant transaction involving the subscription of wealth management products. Shenzhen Shouhui, a controlled entity, has entered into agreements with SPDB and SPDB Wealth Management to subscribe to a fixed income investment product totaling RMB50,000,000. This transaction, which involves aggregating previous and new subscriptions, is classified as a discloseable transaction under the Hong Kong Listing Rules, requiring reporting and announcement due to its percentage ratio exceeding 5% but remaining below 25%. The investment product is a relatively low-risk, fixed income product that includes a variety of financial instruments, such as money market and debt assets.

Shouhui Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, with operations focused on wealth management products. The company engages in financial investments through entities it controls, such as Shenzhen Shouhui, and collaborates with financial institutions like SPDB and SPDB Wealth Management.

