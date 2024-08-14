Shoucheng Holdings Plans Financial Review and Dividend

Shoucheng Holdings Ltd. (HK:0697) has released an update.

Shoucheng Holdings Limited has announced an upcoming board meeting scheduled for August 24, 2024, to review and approve the interim results for the first half of the year and to consider the declaration of an interim dividend. The notice, issued by Chairman Zhao Tianyang, confirms the company’s commitment to keeping its shareholders informed about its financial performance and potential shareholder returns.

