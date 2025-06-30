Shoucheng Holdings Announces $180 Million Convertible Bond Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Shoucheng Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:0697) ) is now available.

Shoucheng Holdings Ltd. has announced a proposed issuance of U.S.$180 million in convertible bonds due 2026 under a general mandate. The proceeds from these bonds are intended for investment in key assets and general corporate purposes. The bonds, which can be converted into shares, represent a significant portion of the company’s share capital. The company will apply for the listing of these bonds and conversion shares on the Stock Exchange. The issuance does not require shareholder approval and is subject to conditions outlined in the subscription agreement.

More about Shoucheng Holdings Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: 52.24%

Average Trading Volume: 38,755,179

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$11.66B

For a thorough assessment of 0697 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue