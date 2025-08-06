Shoei Yakuhin Co., Ltd. Reports Increased Sales but Declining Profits in Q1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Shoei Yakuhin Co., Ltd. ( (JP:3537) ) is now available.

Shoei Yakuhin Co., Ltd. reported a 12.9% increase in net sales for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the previous year, reaching 6,744 million yen. However, the company’s ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 10.8% and 15.6% respectively, indicating challenges in maintaining profitability despite increased sales.

More about Shoei Yakuhin Co., Ltd.

Shoei Yakuhin Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, specifically in the General Business category. The company operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and sale of medical products.

Average Trading Volume: 2,571

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen5.68B

