SHO-BOND Holdings Reports Q3 Financials and Announces Stock Split

SHO BOND Holdings Co ( (JP:1414) ) has issued an update.

SHO-BOND Holdings Co., Ltd. reported a slight decline in net sales for the three months ended September 30, 2025, with a 4.7% decrease compared to the same period last year. Despite this, the company saw a marginal increase in operating profit and profit attributable to owners of the parent. The company announced a 4-for-1 stock split effective January 1, 2026, which impacts the dividend forecast and basic earnings per share calculations. This strategic move is expected to enhance market liquidity and make the stock more accessible to a broader range of investors.

More about SHO BOND Holdings Co

SHO-BOND Holdings Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the construction and civil engineering industry. It focuses on providing infrastructure maintenance and repair services, primarily in the Japanese market.

Average Trading Volume: 260,715

Current Market Cap: Yen257.2B

