SHO-BOND Holdings Announces Stock Split and Financial Adjustments

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

SHO BOND Holdings Co ( (JP:1414) ) just unveiled an update.

SHO-BOND Holdings Co., Ltd. has announced a series of strategic financial adjustments, including a stock split, amendments to its Articles of Incorporation, and revisions to its dividend forecast. The stock split aims to increase share liquidity and broaden the investor base by lowering the stock price per investment unit. These changes are expected to impact the company’s market operations by potentially attracting more investors and adjusting the company’s capital structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:1414) stock is a Hold with a Yen5290.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on SHO BOND Holdings Co stock, see the JP:1414 Stock Forecast page.

More about SHO BOND Holdings Co

SHO-BOND Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the construction industry, focusing on infrastructure maintenance and repair services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and is known for its commitment to enhancing infrastructure longevity and safety.

Average Trading Volume: 260,715

Current Market Cap: Yen257.2B

For an in-depth examination of 1414 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue