Shiyue Daotian Group Enhances Governance with New Nomination Committee

Shiyue Daotian Group Co., Ltd Class H ( (HK:9676) ) just unveiled an update.

Shiyue Daotian Group Co., Ltd. has established a Nomination Committee under its Board of Directors to enhance its corporate governance structure. The committee is tasked with reviewing and recommending the selection process and criteria for directors and senior management, ensuring alignment with the company’s strategic goals. This move is expected to strengthen the company’s governance and operational efficiency, potentially improving its industry positioning and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:9676) stock is a Hold with a HK$8.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Shiyue Daotian Group Co., Ltd Class H stock, see the HK:9676 Stock Forecast page.

Average Trading Volume: 5,324,491

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$14.95B

