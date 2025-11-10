Shiyue Daotian Group Enhances Governance with New Audit Committee

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Shiyue Daotian Group Co., Ltd Class H ( (HK:9676) ) has shared an update.

Shiyue Daotian Group Co., Ltd. has established an Audit Committee under its Board of Directors to enhance its corporate governance practices. This committee is tasked with overseeing the company’s financial reporting process, internal controls, and the appointment and performance of external auditors. The committee’s structure and responsibilities are designed to ensure transparency and accountability, aligning with relevant laws and regulations. By formalizing these procedures, the company aims to protect the interests of its shareholders and improve its operational integrity.

