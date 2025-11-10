Shiyue Daotian Group Announces Leadership and Governance Changes

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Shiyue Daotian Group Co., Ltd Class H ( (HK:9676) ) has shared an update.

Shiyue Daotian Group Co., Ltd., a joint stock company incorporated in China, has announced several significant changes in its leadership and governance structure. The company is undergoing a transition with the resignation of a non-executive director and the chairman of the board of supervisors, alongside the proposed appointment of new executive and independent non-executive directors. Additionally, the company plans to abolish the board of supervisors and amend its articles of association and corporate governance rules. These changes are aimed at streamlining the company’s governance and ensuring continuity in its operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:9676) stock is a Hold with a HK$8.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Shiyue Daotian Group Co., Ltd Class H stock, see the HK:9676 Stock Forecast page.

More about Shiyue Daotian Group Co., Ltd Class H

Average Trading Volume: 5,324,491

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$14.95B

For a thorough assessment of 9676 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

