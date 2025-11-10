Shiyue Daotian Group Announces Board Composition and Roles

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Shiyue Daotian Group Co., Ltd Class H ( (HK:9676) ) has issued an announcement.

Shiyue Daotian Group Co., Ltd has announced the composition of its board of directors and their respective roles within the company. The board includes executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, with specific members assigned to the Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination Committees. This announcement provides clarity on the governance structure, which is crucial for stakeholders to understand the leadership and decision-making framework of the company.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:9676) stock is a Hold with a HK$8.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Shiyue Daotian Group Co., Ltd Class H stock, see the HK:9676 Stock Forecast page.

More about Shiyue Daotian Group Co., Ltd Class H

Shiyue Daotian Group Co., Ltd is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates with limited liability and is publicly traded with the stock code 9676. The company is involved in various sectors, although specific industries or products are not detailed in the release.

Average Trading Volume: 5,324,491

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$14.95B

