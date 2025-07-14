Shiyue Daotian Completes H Share Full Circulation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Shiyue Daotian Group Co., Ltd Class H ( (HK:9676) ).

Shiyue Daotian Group Co., Ltd., a company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, has announced the completion of its H Share Full Circulation. The company has successfully converted 646,333,720 Unlisted Shares into H Shares, which will be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange starting July 15, 2025. This conversion marks a significant shift in the company’s shareholding structure, with all shares now being H Shares, potentially enhancing liquidity and market accessibility for investors.

More about Shiyue Daotian Group Co., Ltd Class H

Average Trading Volume: 16,624,728

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$9.34B

