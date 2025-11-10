Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd Announces Earnings Call for Q2 & H1 FY2026

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd ( (IN:SBCL) ) just unveiled an update.

Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd has announced an upcoming earnings call scheduled for November 13, 2025, to discuss its financial results for the second quarter and half-year of fiscal year 2026. The call will provide insights into the company’s performance and key financial highlights, with an opportunity for investors and stakeholders to engage with the senior management. This event is significant for stakeholders as it offers a platform to understand the company’s operational strategies and market positioning.

More about Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd

Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on producing bimetal and related components. The company is known for its expertise in thermal management solutions and caters to various sectors, including automotive, electrical, and electronic industries.

Average Trading Volume: 8,520

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 28.71B INR

