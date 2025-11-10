Shiseido Unveils Ambitious 2030 Strategy for Sustainable Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Shiseido Company,Limited ( (JP:4911) ).

Shiseido has unveiled its 2030 Medium-Term Strategy, aiming to maximize brand value and achieve sustainable growth. The strategy focuses on three strategic pillars: accelerating growth with brand power, evolving global operations, and driving sustainable value creation. By enhancing its brand portfolio, expanding global reach, and leveraging digital technologies, Shiseido aims to achieve a core operating profit margin exceeding 10% by 2030. The company also plans to invest in talent development and sustainability initiatives, reinforcing its commitment to creating social and corporate value.

More about Shiseido Company,Limited

Shiseido Company, Limited is a prominent player in the beauty and personal care industry, known for its extensive range of skincare, suncare, makeup, fragrance, medical & derma, and lifestyle products. The company focuses on leveraging its R&D capabilities and production technologies to deliver high-quality products globally, with a strong emphasis on innovation and consumer engagement.

Average Trading Volume: 2,804,590

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen1027.1B

