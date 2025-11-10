Shiseido Revises Earnings Forecasts and Recognizes Impairment Loss

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Shiseido Company,Limited ( (JP:4911) ) has issued an update.

Shiseido Company, Limited has revised its consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, citing a decline in net sales due to reduced inbound tourism in Japan, a market slowdown in the U.S., and weak performance from Drunk Elephant. Despite maintaining its core operating profit forecast, the company recognized a significant goodwill impairment loss of ¥46.8 billion in its Americas Business, impacting its operating profit and profit before tax. This impairment reflects the decreased profitability in the region, although it will not affect the company’s consolidated financial results or future earnings outlook.

More about Shiseido Company,Limited

Shiseido Company, Limited is a prominent player in the cosmetics industry, offering a wide range of beauty products. The company is known for its focus on skincare, makeup, and fragrance products, serving a global market with a particular emphasis on innovation and quality.

Average Trading Volume: 2,804,590

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen1027.1B

