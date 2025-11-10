Shiseido Implements Early Retirement Program to Boost Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from Shiseido Company,Limited ( (JP:4911) ) is now available.

Shiseido Company, Limited has announced the implementation of an Early Retirement Program called the ‘Next Career Support Plan’ as part of its ‘Action Plan 2025-2026.’ This initiative is aimed at restructuring and strengthening the company’s operational framework to ensure sustainable growth and profitability. The program, which targets approximately 200 employees, is expected to incur a one-time cost of 3.0 billion yen, recognized as a non-recurring item in the company’s financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025. This move is part of Shiseido’s broader strategy to enhance its global operations and support employees in pursuing new career opportunities.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4911) stock is a Hold with a Yen2558.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Shiseido Company,Limited stock, see the JP:4911 Stock Forecast page.

More about Shiseido Company,Limited

Shiseido Company, Limited is a prominent player in the cosmetics industry, known for its wide range of beauty and personal care products. The company focuses on reinforcing its brand foundation, rebuilding a profitable foundation, and enhancing operational governance to drive sustainable growth in volatile market conditions.

Average Trading Volume: 2,804,590

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen1027.1B

For a thorough assessment of 4911 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue