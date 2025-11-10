Shiseido Faces Financial Challenges Amid Market Pressures

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Shiseido Company,Limited ( (JP:4911) ) has provided an update.

Shiseido reported a challenging financial performance for the first nine months of 2025, with a 4% decline in net sales compared to the previous year. The company experienced significant losses, with a net loss of ¥44,061 million, reflecting ongoing challenges in the market. Despite these setbacks, Shiseido remains committed to its strategic initiatives and has revised its performance forecast for the fiscal year 2025, indicating efforts to stabilize and improve its financial standing.

More about Shiseido Company,Limited

Shiseido Company, Limited is a leading player in the cosmetics industry, known for its wide range of beauty and personal care products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and focuses on delivering innovative skincare, makeup, and fragrance products to a global market.

Average Trading Volume: 2,804,590

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen1027.1B

