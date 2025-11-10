Shiseido Announces Leadership Restructuring for Strategic Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
The latest update is out from Shiseido Company,Limited ( (JP:4911) ).
Shiseido Company, Limited announced a restructuring of its executive leadership, effective January 1, 2026, as part of its Action Plan 2025-2026 aimed at sustainable growth and resilience. The new structure, featuring Chief Officers and Division Officers, is designed to enhance decision-making and execution, positioning the company to better achieve its 2030 Medium-term Strategy.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4911) stock is a Hold with a Yen2558.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Shiseido Company,Limited stock, see the JP:4911 Stock Forecast page.
More about Shiseido Company,Limited
Shiseido Company, Limited operates in the cosmetics industry, offering a wide range of beauty and personal care products. It is a major player in the global market, focusing on innovation and sustainable growth.
Average Trading Volume: 2,804,590
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: Yen1027.1B
See more data about 4911 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.