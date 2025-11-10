Shiseido Announces Board Restructuring Ahead of 2026 Shareholders’ Meeting

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Shiseido Company,Limited ( (JP:4911) ) has issued an announcement.

Shiseido Company, Limited has announced changes to its Board of Directors, including the nomination of new directors and the restructuring of its Nominating, Compensation, and Audit Committees. These changes, set to be finalized at the upcoming shareholders’ meeting in March 2026, are part of the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its governance and strategic direction, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder relations.

More about Shiseido Company,Limited

Shiseido Company, Limited is a prominent player in the cosmetics industry, primarily focusing on skincare, makeup, and fragrance products. It operates in the global market, leveraging its extensive research and development capabilities to innovate and meet diverse consumer needs.

Average Trading Volume: 2,804,590

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen1027.1B

