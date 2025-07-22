Shire PLC’s TAK-503 Study: A Potential Game-Changer in ADHD Treatment

Shire PLC ((SHPG)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Shire PLC, in collaboration with Takeda Development Center Americas, Inc., is conducting a Phase 4 clinical trial titled A Phase 4, Multicenter, 2-part Study Composed of a Randomized, Double-blind, Parallel-group, Placebo-controlled, Active-comparator, Dose-optimization Evaluation Followed by a 1-Year Open-label Evaluation to Assess the Safety and Efficacy of Guanfacine Hydrochloride Prolonged-release (SPD503) in Children and Adolescents Aged 6 to 17 Years With Attention-deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder. The study aims to evaluate the long-term safety and efficacy of TAK-503 in children and teenagers with ADHD who have not responded to previous stimulant treatments.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests Guanfacine hydrochloride (TAK-503), a non-stimulant medication intended to manage ADHD symptoms. The trial includes a comparison with Atomoxetine hydrochloride and a placebo to assess the effectiveness of TAK-503.

Study Design: This interventional study employs a randomized, parallel assignment model with triple masking (participant, investigator, outcomes assessor). The primary purpose is treatment, with Part A being double-blind and Part B open-label.

Study Timeline: The study began on September 18, 2019. The primary completion date is not specified, but the last update was submitted on July 21, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating results.

Market Implications: The ongoing study could significantly impact Shire PLC’s stock performance and investor sentiment, especially if TAK-503 proves effective. Success in this trial could position Shire favorably against competitors in the ADHD treatment market, potentially increasing its market share.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

