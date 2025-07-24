Shire PLC’s Ongoing ADHD Study: Key Insights for Investors

Shire PLC ((SHPG)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Study Overview: Shire PLC is conducting a Phase 4 clinical study titled A Phase 4, Multicenter, 2-part Study Composed of a Randomized, Double-blind, Parallel-group, Placebo-controlled, Active-comparator, Dose-optimization Evaluation Followed by a 1-Year Open-label Evaluation to Assess the Safety and Efficacy of Guanfacine Hydrochloride Prolonged-release (SPD503) in Children and Adolescents Aged 6 to 17 Years With Attention-deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder. The study aims to evaluate the long-term safety and efficacy of TAK-503 in children and teenagers with ADHD who have not responded well to previous stimulant treatments.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests Guanfacine hydrochloride (TAK-503), a drug intended to manage ADHD symptoms in children and adolescents. It is compared against Atomoxetine hydrochloride and a placebo in a controlled setting.

Study Design: This interventional study is randomized with a parallel assignment model. It includes a triple masking approach involving participants, investigators, and outcomes assessors. The primary purpose is treatment evaluation, with Part A being double-blind and Part B open-label.

Study Timeline: The study began on September 18, 2019. The last update was submitted on July 23, 2025. The study is currently active but not recruiting new participants, indicating ongoing data collection and analysis.

Market Implications: The progress of this study could influence Shire PLC’s stock performance, as positive results may enhance investor confidence and market position in the ADHD treatment sector. Competitors in the ADHD medication market may also be impacted as new data emerges.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue