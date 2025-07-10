Shire PLC’s Ongoing ADHD Study: A Potential Game-Changer?

Shire PLC ((SHPG)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Shire PLC, in collaboration with Takeda Development Center Americas, Inc., is conducting a Phase 4 clinical study titled ‘A Study of TAK-503 in Children and Teenagers With Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)’. The study aims to assess the long-term safety and efficacy of Guanfacine Hydrochloride Prolonged-release (SPD503) in children and adolescents aged 6 to 17 years with ADHD, particularly those who have not responded to previous stimulant treatments.

The study tests the efficacy of Guanfacine hydrochloride (TAK-503), a non-stimulant medication, against Atomoxetine hydrochloride and a placebo. TAK-503 is intended to optimize ADHD treatment by offering a prolonged-release formulation for better management of symptoms.

This interventional study is randomized with a parallel assignment. It includes a double-blind, placebo-controlled phase (Part A) followed by an open-label phase (Part B). Participants and investigators are blinded during Part A to ensure unbiased results, focusing primarily on treatment efficacy.

The study began on September 18, 2019, and is currently active but not recruiting. The primary completion date is yet to be determined, with the last update submitted on July 9, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating results.

For investors, this study could impact Shire PLC’s stock performance, especially if TAK-503 proves effective, potentially positioning the company as a leader in ADHD treatment. The outcome may also influence market dynamics, given the competitive landscape with other ADHD treatments.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

