Ship Healthcare Holdings Reports 7.5% Increase in Net Sales for H1 2025

An announcement from Ship Healthcare Holdings ( (JP:3360) ) is now available.

Ship Healthcare Holdings reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2025, with net sales increasing by 7.5% year-on-year to ¥333,385 million. Despite the growth in sales, the profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 1.9% to ¥5,432 million. The company also noted significant changes in the scope of consolidation, with the inclusion of three new companies and the elimination of nine. The forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, anticipates a 3.2% increase in net sales to ¥700,000 million.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3360) stock is a Buy with a Yen2213.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ship Healthcare Holdings stock, see the JP:3360 Stock Forecast page.

More about Ship Healthcare Holdings

Ship Healthcare Holdings, Inc. operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on providing medical and healthcare-related services and products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is led by President Futoshi Ohashi.

Average Trading Volume: 311,935

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen205.7B

