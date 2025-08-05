Shinnihonseiyaku Reports Increased Sales but Decline in Profitability

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Shinnihonseiyaku Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4931) ) has issued an update.
Shinnihonseiyaku Co., Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the nine months ending June 30, 2025, showing a 3.8% increase in net sales compared to the previous year. Despite the rise in sales, the profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 13.3%, indicating potential challenges in maintaining profitability. The company has maintained a strong equity ratio of 82.4% and plans to increase its annual dividend to 52 yen, reflecting confidence in its future financial performance.
More about Shinnihonseiyaku Co., Ltd.
Shinnihonseiyaku Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the industry of consumer goods with a focus on health and beauty products. The company is known for its innovative solutions and has a market focus on delivering high-quality products to its consumers.
Average Trading Volume: 42,138
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen48.46B
