Shinnihonseiyaku Reports Increased Sales but Decline in Profitability

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Shinnihonseiyaku Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4931) ) has issued an update.

Shinnihonseiyaku Co., Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the nine months ending June 30, 2025, showing a 3.8% increase in net sales compared to the previous year. Despite the rise in sales, the profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 13.3%, indicating potential challenges in maintaining profitability. The company has maintained a strong equity ratio of 82.4% and plans to increase its annual dividend to 52 yen, reflecting confidence in its future financial performance.

More about Shinnihonseiyaku Co., Ltd.

Shinnihonseiyaku Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the industry of consumer goods with a focus on health and beauty products. The company is known for its innovative solutions and has a market focus on delivering high-quality products to its consumers.

Average Trading Volume: 42,138

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen48.46B

See more insights into 4931 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue