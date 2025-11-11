Shinnihonseiyaku Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results and Optimistic Outlook

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Shinnihonseiyaku Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4931) ) has issued an update.
Shinnihonseiyaku Co., Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, showing a modest increase in net sales by 2.7% to 41,140 million yen. Despite an increase in operating and ordinary profits, the profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 8.6%. The company announced a higher year-end dividend, reflecting a commitment to returning value to shareholders. The financial outlook for the next fiscal year is optimistic, with expected growth in net sales and profits, indicating a positive trajectory for the company’s future performance.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4931) stock is a Hold with a Yen2432.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Shinnihonseiyaku Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:4931 Stock Forecast page.
More about Shinnihonseiyaku Co., Ltd.
Shinnihonseiyaku Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily operating in the cosmetics and healthcare industry. The company focuses on developing and selling beauty and health products, catering to a diverse market with a strong emphasis on innovation and quality.
Average Trading Volume: 68,786
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen46.45B
