Shinnihonseiyaku Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results and Optimistic Outlook

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Shinnihonseiyaku Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4931) ) has issued an update.

Shinnihonseiyaku Co., Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, showing a modest increase in net sales by 2.7% to 41,140 million yen. Despite an increase in operating and ordinary profits, the profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 8.6%. The company announced a higher year-end dividend, reflecting a commitment to returning value to shareholders. The financial outlook for the next fiscal year is optimistic, with expected growth in net sales and profits, indicating a positive trajectory for the company’s future performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4931) stock is a Hold with a Yen2432.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Shinnihonseiyaku Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:4931 Stock Forecast page.

More about Shinnihonseiyaku Co., Ltd.

Shinnihonseiyaku Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily operating in the cosmetics and healthcare industry. The company focuses on developing and selling beauty and health products, catering to a diverse market with a strong emphasis on innovation and quality.

Average Trading Volume: 68,786

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen46.45B

For an in-depth examination of 4931 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue