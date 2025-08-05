Shinnihonseiyaku Enhances Shareholder Benefits Amidst Product Success

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Shinnihonseiyaku Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4931) ) has shared an update.

Shinnihonseiyaku Co., Ltd. announced changes to its shareholder benefit program to enhance investment attractiveness and express gratitude to shareholders. The company will gift a commemorative benefit, including an all-in-one serum, to shareholders holding 100 or more shares as of September 30, 2025, celebrating the PERFECT ONE series’ Guinness World Records certification for the second consecutive year.

More about Shinnihonseiyaku Co., Ltd.

Shinnihonseiyaku Co., Ltd. operates in the cosmetics industry, primarily focusing on skincare products. Its main product line, the PERFECT ONE All-in-One Gel series, has achieved significant market recognition, holding the world’s top sales share in the facial moisturizing gel category.

Average Trading Volume: 42,138

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen48.46B

