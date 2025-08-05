Shinnihonseiyaku Co., Ltd. Reports Strong Q3 Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Shinnihonseiyaku Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4931) ) has provided an update.

Shinnihonseiyaku Co., Ltd. reported a 3.8% year-over-year increase in net sales for Q3 of FYE September 2025, driven by significant growth in the healthcare segment and a strategic shift in marketing investments. The company achieved a 20.4% increase in operating profit, exceeding targets due to efficient marketing investments and cost-saving measures, positioning itself for aggressive future growth.

More about Shinnihonseiyaku Co., Ltd.

Shinnihonseiyaku Co., Ltd. operates in the healthcare and cosmetics industry, focusing on products that cater to middle-aged consumers. The company emphasizes database marketing and online sales channels, with a strategic focus on maximizing customer lifetime value and enhancing product competitiveness.

Average Trading Volume: 42,138

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen48.46B

