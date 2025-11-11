Shinnihonseiyaku Co., Ltd. Reports Strong Growth and Sets Ambitious Targets

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Shinnihonseiyaku Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4931) ).

Shinnihonseiyaku Co., Ltd. reported a 9.4% year-over-year increase in net sales and a 4.6% rise in operating profit for the fiscal year ending September 2025, driven by the strong performance of its Fun and Health segment. The company plans to continue this growth trajectory by focusing on new product launches and strategic investments in emerging brands, aiming for significant growth by 2027.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4931) stock is a Hold with a Yen2432.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Shinnihonseiyaku Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:4931 Stock Forecast page.

More about Shinnihonseiyaku Co., Ltd.

Shinnihonseiyaku Co., Ltd. operates in the cosmetics and healthcare industry, focusing on products that promote fun and health. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and is known for its strategic investment in fledgling brands and its emphasis on mail-order and online sales.

Average Trading Volume: 68,786

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen46.45B

